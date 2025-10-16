Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing Jaguars' Matchup With Rams' Offense
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars face one of their toughest tests of the season in Week 7, facing off against the Los Angeles Rams overseas in London.
So, how do we think the Jaguars match up with the Rams? We asked Rams On SI's Brock Vierra for an inside look, starting with the Rams' offense.
1) Where is the Rams' offense the weakest?
Vierra: At the line of scrimmage. The Rams do not have a power run game so if the Jaguars are able to force the Rams' into short-yardage situations, especially late in the game, either the Rams don't have enough to dominate the line of scrimmage or they do but Kyren Williams has a tendency to get the ball punched out in those scenarios.
Watch out because McVay's ace is to set up Puka Nacua off play action but Nacua might not play. In that case, the ball is either going to Williams on a fake, Tyler Higbee on a post route or to Davante Adams. Right now, believe it or not, the best option for the Jaguars is if Stafford goes to Adams because an incompletion is easily able to be caused if Stafford has to speed up his throw.
2) Can Kyren Williams keep from turning it over vs. Jax?
Vierra: In theory, yes. In practice, I don't know. All I'm going to say is this. The Jaguars need to be hammering in the concept of one guy wrapping Williams up and another punching the ball out but be careful because Williams is slippery and will hurt defenses in a variety of ways.
3) How does the Rams OL match up with Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker?
Vierra: Not very good. While Alaric Jackson has been solid at the left tackle position, the right side has been a mess with starting right tackle Rob Havenstein in jeopardy of missing his third straight game. If the Jaguars crash the right, Stafford is a sitting duck but even still, no one is better at rolling to their left, flipping their hips and firing a football quite like Stafford.
4) Who is WR2 if Puka is down?
Vierra: Tutu Atwell and Jordan Whittington would likely split responsibilities with Konata Mumpfield rotating through. Be careful though. Xavier Smith has been an underutilized talent this entire season, and there's a package the Rams had with Smith, Atwell, and Mumpfield that they used against the Texans, with Smith burning Houston's secondary. Smith is also really good at making sideline and contested catches.
5) What would Puka's injury mean?
Vierra: It would mean the Jaguars should win the game. Nacua has not only been the most productive wide receiver in football, he simply is the best. Not only that, Nacua and Stafford have covered up many of the deficiencies within the offense and the team. If Nacua doesn't play, this would be a desperate Rams team. That goes two directions. Heavy workload for Kyren Williams or straight-up madness by McVay in the passing attack. History says three quarters of Williams until madness in the fourth by McVay.
