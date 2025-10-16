How the Jaguars Can Stun the Rams in London
Many were hesitant to anoint the Jacksonville Jaguars after their primetime upset over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5's Monday Night Football clash. Now, those doubters are taking victory laps after the team failed to keep its win streak alive against the Seattle Seahawks.
The 'Hawks were able to give the Jaguars their first loss at EverBank Stadium this season by taking away practically everything that Head Coach Liam Coen's squad has done well this year. Seattle took care of the ball, neutralized Jacksonville's ground game, and consistently applied pressure on quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
Not only was it the Jaguars' first defeat at home, but it was also the first time this season that the defense was unable to come up with a takeaway. Pundits who questioned Jacksonville's ability to win when its defense wasn't forcing turnovers were vindicated in this one, as the Jags fell 20-12, failing to generate sustained offense without favorable field position gifted to them. Now, this team is looking to get back on track against another tough matchup with the Los Angeles Rams in Week 7.
Can Jaguars notch another upset?
In Week 7, two 4-2 teams go head-to-head to put on a show at Wembley Stadium across the pond. London has been the Jacksonville Jaguars' home away from home, with team owner Shad Khan making a concerted effort to build an international base for his franchise in the United Kingdom.
However, that doesn't mean much in terms of home-field advantage. The Jaguars have to travel just like the Los Angeles Rams do, and there's a decent chance that the 2022 Super Bowl champions will have quite a few supporters in the stands for Week 7. As such, this is practically a statement game on a neutral field between two opponents desperate to establish themselves as legitimate contenders this season.
While the Jaguars are coming off a tough loss to the Seattle Seahawks, the Rams just notched a win, albeit an uninspiring one, over the Baltimore Ravens. Still, LA clearly has the momentum for Week 7, while Jacksonville will be hoping to recapture its identity after a gut punch at home.
FanDuel has the Rams slightly favored, listed at -148 on the moneyline and given a three-point edge on the spread. LA could be without Puka Nacua in London, but Jacksonville's loss of Devin Lloyd could offset any disadvantage there. The over/under currently stands at 44.5 points.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to keep up with all of the Jaguars' player props for each game this year.
Please let us know your thoughts on these Jaguars' props against the Seahawks when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.