How Jaguars' Liam Coen Must Keep Up With Sean McVay
The Jacksonville Jaguars will be looking to get back on track in Week 7 as they take on Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams in London. But to do so, the Jaguars will have to keep up with one of McVay's most impressive traits.
In today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast, we take a look at if Liam Coen's Jaguars squad can bounce back after a loss the way McVay and the Rams do.
Coen detailed what makes McVay such a special coach this week, noting that his teams always play well after a loss -- exactly what the Jaguars will need to do this week after their Week 6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
“Yeah, you guys know the respect I have for Sean. I think he is just as good, if not better, of a coach after a tough game. Whether it's a tough output for one side of the ball, a loss. I just feel like that's when he's at his best in terms of being able to still put confidence into the guys, the building, the staff, the culture," Coen said.
"I don't know what his record is after a loss, which that has a lot to do with determining coaches’ successes, I think, in a lot of ways. But in terms of his ability to get the guys up every single week, I think is pretty cool. The way he addresses the players, the way that he handles the players, the staff, the coaches from a positive state of mind, but also the standards, the demand, the way that he ultimately wants that team to play. It shows up every single week and win, lose or draw, they play hard.”
On top of this, Coen also knows McVay will bring it as an offensive schemer.
"What makes Sean and those guys I think different, it is just the details that go into it and the amount of—how specific the motions are, how efficient they are at their operation, pre-snap, identifying it. What they're looking for maybe in some of these plays, whether they're can to run or can to pass can to screens, whatever it is. I think that's where he has a notch above," Coen said.
