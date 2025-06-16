Analyst Sounds Off on Jaguars' Travis Hunter Playing Both Ways
The Jacksonville Jaguars have had a lot of moving pieces this offseason. It started with the new regime of head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone. Owner Shad Khan, with the help of others around the franchise, was aggressive in making sure they got the right personnel in place to help them turn things around and set the team up for success next season.
Both of them are the best for the Jaguars' job, and they have done a great job of putting together a team that will have a good season in 2025. It is going to be fun to watch the Jaguars with all their new talent and the young talent they already have.
Now that the talent and what feels to be the right head coach for the franchise are there, the Jaguars have a great chance of taking off starting next season. Probably the biggest move that the new regime has made so far has been for their second overall pick, rookie Travis Hunter. They had to move up in the draft to take Hunter, and that is exactly what the Jaguars did.
They could not leave Hunter to go to another team. Hunter to the Jaguars makes a lot of sense because the team needed a cornerback and another wide receiver, and if you do not know, Hunter plays those two positions. That was the big reason that the Jaguars went after him and moved up to get him. And he plays the two positions at an elite level. No, we will see how it translates.
“I mean, obviously he’s playing against 11 five stars on the other side of the ball, every game,” said NFL analyst Louis Riddick. “He don’t have like one or two, and then a couple of three stars and a couple of guys who will be, you know, and it’s not like it’s bad to work at Goldman Sachs, but guys who are going to be working at Goldman Sachs on Wall Street next year.”
“Every hit that he takes, every route that he runs, every wide receiver that he covers, every tackle that he makes is physically going to take a toll on his body. That’s going to be measurably more significant than when it was to Colorado. It just is. So can he keep up the same pace at the NFL level that he could at the college level?”
