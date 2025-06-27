Jaguars' Offensive Line Will Dictate Offense's Ceiling
Throughout American history, the men in the trenches are so integral to any operation. For the Jacksonville Jaguars, those such players will be even more crucial to keep QB Trevor Lawrence upright and safe, and to open lanes to ensure the success of the ball carriers and the team as a whole.
In a recent episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast on SI, Beat Writer John Shipley forecasted the offensive linemen that will serve as the security detail for the 2025 big Cats of Duval County.
"For the final offensive position group, I am keeping nine offense linemen. I have them keeping Walker Little, Ezra Cleveland, Robert Hainsey, Patrick Mekari, Anton Harrison, Fred Johnson, Chuma Edoga, Wyatt Milum and Jonah Monheim. This isn't really a hard one. They're keeping the three incumbents. In my opinion, they're keeping the four guys they signed in for agency, Hainsey [from Tampa Bay}, [Philadelphia's] Johnson, Odoga [from Dallas] and Mekari [from Baltimore], and they are keeping ttwo rookies, Wyatt Milam {drafted out of West Virginia] and [USC's] Jonah Monheim," predicted Shipley.
"This isn't because it's anything maybe I've seen over the course of the offseason, I just think if they're sticking true to their word, they want the young guys to play, and they want to see what they have in their rookies. You have to think Wyatt Milum starts sooner than later at left guard. But even if that was the case, even if he's in line to be the Week One starter at left guard. I think probably not a ton of trade value in Ezra Cleveland, because of his contract, so probably a sound backup."
With not enough room for everybody gathering at the Miller Electric Training Facility expected to make the roster, who are the men predicted to be looking elsewhere for employment?
"I didn't have Luke Fortner making it. I just think he doesn't have positional versatility, which they made a focus and never got it picked up. Jonah Monheim, does. You know he [Fortner] obviously has very short arm length, doesn't have the prototypical build of a guy playing along the offensive line, especially on the edge of it. He's played all the positions in his career. The veteran center is on a contract year versus the rookie center they picked [and] have cheap for, obviously, the next four years to try to develop. You'd think they want to stay true to their adage of relying on the young guys and the one's the drafted to develop would be the guy to make it. But I could see that being a training camp battle to really watch over the next couple of months, etc.," concluded John.
The other players not expected to be on the 53 in September are Javon Foster, Cole Van Lanen , Dennis Daley and Sal Wormley. But the Jaguars added so many new faces on the security force, and protection is first priority in Duval for 2025.
