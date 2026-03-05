Jaguars Free Agency Mailbag: Big Changes on the Horizon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Throughout the offseason, we will be taking questions on the biggest questions facing the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Free Agency Mailbag

Q: Does Monheim have a shot at long term starter at C? Or is he purely a depth piece?

A: I think he has a chance to at least earn consideration when the time ever truly comes to it. The Jaguars have no reason to think Robert Hainsey needs a successor anytime soon considering his age and contract, but who knows what the next few years will bring. I do think the Jaguars are high enough on Monheim to earn him some consideration in the future. With that said, if he is a solid depth piece at both guard and center, that is good value.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Jonah Monheim (60) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Q: John, my girlfriend is a massive Etienne fan. How do I break the news to her?

A: It isn't over until it is over, right? While I think it is likely that Travis Etienne plays elsewhere next season, I could see this being a scenario in which patience is a factor. With Kenneth Walker currently projected to hit free agency, Etienne will likely be a consolation prize in free agency. If his market develops slowly, perhaps the Jaguars could have a chance to retain him. We will see.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) walks off the field after losing to the Bills during an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Q: I’ve seen in a few places that people view the interior o-line as a weakness of the Jags, specifically Hainsey and Merkari. It feels like the sentiment among most jags fans is that Hainsey at least played well last year. How would you evaluate their play and do you think they will make a move in FA/ draft?

A: It wouldn't surprise me if the Jaguars added some offensive line depth this offseason, but I don't expect them to signa starter like they did with Robert Hainsey and Patrick Mekari. They probably need to at least an offensive tackle in some capacity, but I don't see any major moves coming.

With that said, I think Mekari had a down year relative to expectations and the Jaguars' investment in him, but he also faced a long line of injuries dating back to training camp. So, it was pretty clear most of the year that he wasn't 100%. I think Hainsey was an improvement over the last few years of center play, but not Pro Bowl-level or anything.

Jacksonville Jaguars center Robert Hainsey (73) is introduced before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Q: Do you think there is any life to the Kenneth Walker rumors to Jacksonville?

A: When there is smoke, there is fire. I do not think adding Kenneth Walker at his price tag would make the most sense for the Jaguars, but there are a few dots to connect. Jaguars running backs coach Chad Morton was Walker's first NFL position coach and was in Seattle when he was drafted; as was Jaguars running back DeeJay Dallas.

James Gladstone and Liam Coen were both in the NFC West at different points during Walker's time with Seattle, too, and each has shown some favor toward adding former opponents they have familiarity with. Coen clearly wanted to make a big move at running back last year, so perhaps he wants to again.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) speaks in a press conference after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Q: How can Trevor restructure his contract to help with the cap problem? Anyone else that could help

A: The Jaguars would only save about $1 million if they restructured Lawrence's deal right now. He isn't really hurting them cap wise because we are still not to the point where his deal is set to spike. With that said, I think the Jaguars would be wise to restructure Arik Armstead, Walker Little, and Foye Oluokun. Doing those three would give the Jaguars over $17.5 million.

