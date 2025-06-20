Jaguars 2025 Position Preview: Defensive Tackles
With the Jacksonville Jaguars overhauling their roster in the first season of the Liam Coen and James Gladstone era, we are set to take a look at each position group on the Jaguars' 90-man roster as they await the start of training camp.
Next up, we take a look at the defensive tackle room, headlined by Arik Armstead and Maason Smith.
Defensive tackles (8): Arik Armstead, DaVon Hamilton, Maason Smith, Jordan Jefferson, Tyler Lacy, Keivie Rose (R), James Carpenter (R), Eli Mostaert (R)
The biggest and most important name on this list is Arik Armstead, The former top San Francisco 49ers' draft pick had an odd first year in Jacksonville due to his usage at defensive end, but all signs indicate he will be a full-time defensive tackle this year who also has the ability to flex out to the edge now and then as opposed to the other way around. He rushed well from the interior last season.
DaVon Hamilton is two seasons removed from the medical issue that forced him to miss time during the 2023 season, but last year didn't see him play at the same top form he had in 2022. He is as experienced as it gets however and is still the best true nose tackle on the Jaguars' roster.
Maason Smith could determine how high the Jaguars' ceiling and floor each are along the interior defensive line. After being a healthy scratch for a handful-plus amount of games as a rookie, he started to flash down the stretch. Can he find consistency with a new staff and scheme?
Jordan Jefferson had some impressive flashes in limited reps last season. The second-year pro could be the best option to be Hamilton's backup and perhaps his eventual successor. Lacy was hand-picked by the last regime but never got enough reps to make a name for himself. Will that change in 2025?
Then there are the three undrafted rookies. Unless the Jaguars go with six defensive tackles, it will be tough for any of them to make the roster. As things stand today, Carpenter was probably the most impressive over the course of the offseason program thanks to his athletic traits.
