3 Jaguars Veterans in Danger of Losing Their Jobs to Rookies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to have their roster look a lot different in another month or so.

While the start of free agency has yet to bring much change for Jaguars general manager James Gladstone and head coach Liam Coen, the draft is a different story. With 11 picks, the Jaguars could force some tough decisions on current veterans on their depth chart. Here are three who could be most impacted.

LB Ventrell Miller

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

When the Jaguars let linebacker Devin Lloyd walk in free agency and sign a three-year deal with the Carolina Panthers, they sent a message about their thoughts on the position. They value their coaching staff's ability to evaluate and develop players at such a high clip that they trust whoever Lloyd's replacement is.

As of today, that replacement is Ventrell Miller. Signs point toward the Jaguars being comfortable with starting Miller if that is what it comes to, but it would be rather jarring if the Jaguars didn't spent a top-100 pick on the position. If that rookie shines, Miller could go into his contract year as a backup and, likely, his last season with the Jaguars.

DL Arik Armstead

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Arik Armstead (91) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The biggest need facing the Jaguars is the defensive line, but more particularly, the interior defensive line. Arik Armstead and DaVon Hamilton are a solid starting duo, but the Jaguars knew they needed more defensive tackle help even before last season. The opportunity never quite arose for them to invest in the position, but maybe that changes next month?

So far, that same oppurtunity has yet to show up this offseason. But with so few holes already on the roster before the draft, it is hard to believe at least one or two picks won't be used to fortfiy the defensive line, which could mean fewer snaps for Armstead as the Jaguars' top

TE Hunter Long

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) reacts with tight end Hunter Long (84) after throwing a touchdown pass against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Hunter Long is already seemingly on thin ice for the Jaguars after the first week of free agency. We saw the Jaguars release Johnny Mundt and re-sign Quintin Morris, meaning they are already one tight end short compared to last season. Considering Long was a healthy scratch toward the end of the year, it is hard to imagine he would prevent them from taking a tight end relatively early.

The best offenses in the NFL are trending to more and more 12 and 13 personnel. The Jaguars will need to continue to boost the tight end room if this is how they want to eventually see the offense evolve.