Jaguars Prospect Showing Promise in 2025 NFL Season
General Manager James Gladstone has garnered a bit of a cutthroat reputation through his young tenure with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He's built a roster that's gone 4-1 in its first five games, but he's proven that he won't be satisfied with regular-season success.
In the offseason, he cut ties with several players from the previous regime, some of whom were prized acquisitions, such as safety Darnell Savage and offensive lineman Luke Fortner. Most recently, the Jaguars traded away 2021 second-round pick Tyson Campbell to the Cleveland Browns in return for Greg Newsome II.
Clearly, Gladstone is prepared to make his own evaluations of his players, irrespective of any preconceived notions from his predecessors. That makes it all the more encouraging that Gladstone and the new front office have seen a lot of potential in Maason Smith.
Maason Smith has been making an impact
Maason Smith had a pretty disappointing rookie season amid an overall poor defensive showing from the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2024. In his first year, he played 11 games, starting five, and tallied 17 combined tackles, three sacks, and three passes defended. Pro Football Focus gave him an overall grade of just 43.7, which is staunchly considered poor.
He's been significantly better this year, climbing to 52.8. He's been especially impressive as a pass rusher, with a 67.4 grade in that category, nearly above average for a starter. He earned his highest mark in Week 4 against the San Francisco 49ers, having logged two assisted tackles and a batted pass for a 79.6 pass-rush grade. Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile spoke on the progress he's seen from Smith, after he racked up four pressures on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs:
"Yeah, I think Maason has improved pretty much every week. He created some pressures the other night, was really right there on one — I think in the fourth quarter — and we're close to getting [Patrick Mahomes] on the ground, certainly, a tough guy to finish on, but he's done a good job. I think his trajectory has been pretty good to this point. We've seen an uptick in production for him. And again, like everybody else, he's still got a long way to go, and he is working his [tail] off to get that done, but pleased with his effort to this point for sure.”
A big part of the Jaguars' defensive success this season has come from their ability to get pressure from multiple spots, including the interior of the line. If Maason Smith can continue rising, he'll raise the ceiling of Jacksonville's D with him.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to keep up with Maason Smith's rise this year.
Please let us know your thoughts on the second-year defensive tackle's performance so far this season when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.