Jaguars Prospect Showing Promise in 2025 NFL Season

Maason Smith led the #Jaguars with FOUR pressures against the Kansas City #Chiefs. He’s certainly improving as a pass-rusher.



Maason Smith: Pressure %

- 2025: 10.9% 📈

- 2024: 5.8%



Maason Smith: Pass-Rush Win %

- 2025: 16.0% 📈

- 2024: 4.0%