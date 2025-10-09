Grading the Jaguars' Trade For Greg Newsome
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have not been afraid to make moves under their new regime, and Wendesday's trade of Tyson Campbell for Greg Newsome was no different.
So, what grade do we give the trade? We weigh in below.
Pros
There are a few positives to the Jaguars' trade for Newsome; for starters, Newsome profiles as an ideal outside cornerback in a zone scheme as opposed to playing in a man scheme in the slot like he often has in Cleveland. There is genuine reason to believe that he has untapped upside that could be realized in the Jaguars' scheme, and the Jaguars' depth of Montaric Brown, Jarrian Jones and Travis Hunter gives them the room to make that deal.
The Jaguars also have a significantly smaller long-term financial commitment to him that they would have had with Campbell. If he plays well, they have time to work on an extension. If they do not want to keep him beyond 2025, he could be a potential avenue to a compensatory pick. Plus, the trade netted them a move up the draft board of likely around 50+ picks. That is not insignificant.
Cons
The biggest drawback for the Jaguars to this trade? The amount of money they have to eat for trading Campbell. He was going to get paid either way so this is essentially a sunken cost, but the Jaguars will have nearly $20 million in dead cap on the books for Campbell in 2026. That is a lot of money to pay a guy to not play for you.
With that said, the Jaguars were kind of forced into this scenario -- at least the new Jaguars reigme was. This was not the group that paid Campbell a top market contract last year despite him having little leverage, but this is the group that is certainly going to be paying for it.
Final Grade
Overall, it is hard not to like this deal for the Jaguars. There is the tough pill to swallow of the $19.5 million in dead cap the team has to eat next year. That won't look great on the books in 2026, but the Jaguars do get more long-term roster and financial flexibility at cornerback beyond that season now as opposed to being stuck with a contract that this regime didn't arrange.
In Newsome, the Jaguars get a chance for short-term improvement due to his fit in the coverage scheme and his untapped upside. They also traded up likely around 50+ picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, while giving themselves another talented player who they can take their time on to determine if he is a long-term piece.
