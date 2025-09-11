Jaguars Get Unexpected Good News From West Coast
The Jacksonville Jaguars have gotten their fair share of lucky injury breaks to kick off the 2025 season, and they already got one for when they face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 4.
Now, it looks like they may get another.
Brock Purdy's Status
Star tight end George Kittle is already set to miss the Week 4 clash due to a hamstring injury, but it appears an even bigger injury is now on the horizon for the team the Jaguars play in fewer than three weeks.
49ers starting quarterback Brock Purdy is set to miss between the next two-to-five games according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, which means the earliest he could return is in Week 4's tilt with the Jaguars.
But if Purdy is not back by then, the Jaguars will face former Jaguars backup quarterback Mac Jones in what could become a lower-stakes contest.
The Jaguars will hit the road under Liam Coen for the first time this Sunday when they travel to face the Cincinnati Bengals. Then the next time they are on the road will be in Week 4 when they head to the West Coast to take on the 49ers.
“I think you're going on the road playing a team that plays in a physical division that has played in a lot of physical football games over the course of their last four years or so. That has to be our style of play, needs to show up this week, and then also, hey, facing adversity again, right? Like, yeah, Sunday that was okay, lightning delay. It wasn't really adversity; it wasn't, so it was a glitch," Coen said on Wednesday.
"So, it was great that we handled it the right way and all that, but like, okay, Ja’Marr Chase gets one. I mean, it's likely they're going to catch one. It is what it is. Just move on, who cares? Play the next play and that mentality of, okay, they get one, shoot, here we go, we're going to go get one, and just going and continue to compete regardless of what just occurred. That's not what we want to focus on. We want to focus on that process.”
