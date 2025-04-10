Liam Coen Pleased With Jaguars' Offseason Participation
So far, so good.
That is how Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen feels about the start of the team's offseason program, which officially kicked off on Tuesday.
This week has served as Coen's first chance to get into the building and simply focus on football with his roster. And to the locker room's credit, Coen seems very happy with the level of participation so far. Amongst the names in attendance this week include the team's stars such as Trevor Lawrence, Travon Walker, Brian Thomas Jr., Josh Hines-Allen, Travis Etienne, Tyson Campbell, and many others.
“Very high. Very pleased. Very appreciative of the guys for being here, taking the time, knowing that it is voluntary, but it's definitely setting a positive standard right now," Coen said on Wednesday when asked about his roster's participation so far.
The first phase of the offseason program consists of conditioning, meetings and rehab for injured players, so Coen still has a lot more to see out of his roster before Week 1. But for now, the first-year head coach is happy with where his team is at.
After last year's 4-13 debacle, the Jaguars are looking to flip the script in their first season under Coen's tutelage. And while real, meaningful games are still a long way away, this week is when the Jaguars start building toward Week 1 and beyond.
That is why this week is so critical for Coen and his staff. No pads are on and no downs are being played, but this is when the Jaguars can start to instill their culture and values into the franchise before the bullets start really flying in the fall.
"Before we can do anything, we've got to be able to show them at least we care, right? We care first. We care about not only the success of the organization, but also the development of the player," Coen said.
"When they know that, hey, we're here to truly help see you become the best version of yourself, both on and off the field, once we establish those lines, start to have more intimate conversations, well, that's usually when you feel them start to maybe let the guard down and say, ‘OK, hey, I'm open to hearing maybe a new way of learning or a different way of doing this,’ and vice versa for coaches as well.”
