Jaguars' Liam Coen Hints at More Roster Moves to Come
The Jacksonville Jaguars clearly weren't happy with their roster last year. Considering they went just 4-13 in 2024, there was plenty of room for improvement on both sides of the ball. The team started their changes at the institutional level, bringing on a new head coach, offensive coordinator, and defensive coordinator, namely Liam Coen, Grant Udinski, and Anthony Campanile, respectively.
The Jaguars knew that a systematic overhaul wouldn't be enough, though. They set out to add talent in the 2025 NFL Draft and free agency, and they seem to have found some gems, including second-overall pick Travis Hunter Jr. and center signee Robert Hainsey. Even after that, Jacksonville still wasn't quite satisfied with its new depth chart.
Following its second preseason game against the New Orleans Saints, the team made another major move, trading center Luke Fortner to the Saints in exchange for defensive tackle Khalen Saunders. Now, the Jaguars are gearing up for their final exhibition versus the Miami Dolphins. After that, they'll have some more important work to do with their roster.
The Jacksonville Jaguars could bring in a few more additions to the roster for the 2025 NFL season
The Jacksonville Jaguars aren't quite set with their depth chart for the 2025 NFL season just yet. Of course, they'll have to make cuts following their final preseason clash against the Miami Dolphins to cut down to the 53-man roster they'll bring into the campaign. However, Head Coach Liam Coen hinted that they could make some additions, too, speaking to Jacksonville media after the team's first joint practice with the Dolphins:
"I think the guys that are on our team, I think there's a lot of clarity. I would assume there's probably going to be some players on other people's rosters that will be on our roster. That's the reality of this thing. So, at multiple positions, we have guys that are either on the border or, hey, man, we're going to have to go and look elsewhere when the time comes. That's just the reality of this time that we're in, this phase, but there are some guys that are going to be playing this weekend that are fighting for roster spots."
Any signings they may make will be depth pieces or fliers on cast-off prospects, unlikely to make any kind of significant impact on the immediate season. After all, any players available will be those deemed expendable by their former teams. While it's rare, there have been some exceptions that went on to have great seasons after being cut from final 53-man rosters, though.
