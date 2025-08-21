What Anthony Campanile Thinks Khalen Saunders Brings to Jaguars' Defense
The Jacksonville Jaguars introduced a lot of changes to their franchise ahead of the 2025 NFL season. Out are former head coach Doug Pederson, offensive coordinator Press Taylor, and defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen. To replace them, the Jaguars brought in Liam Coen, Grant Udinski, and Anthony Campanile, respectively.
Jacksonville didn't just undergo a systematic overhaul, though. They also made plenty of moves to their on-field personnel. Some of their notable additions include Travis Hunter Jr., Bhayshul Tuten, and Jack Kiser from the 2025 NFL Draft. They also made waves in free agency, signing safety Eric Murray, cornerback Jourdan Lewis, and center Robert Hainsey, among others.
They weren't satisfied with just those acquisitions, though. Following the Jaguars' second preseason clash against the New Orleans Saints, the team decided that it could use a little more depth on the defensive side of the ball. They wound up trading for one of their opponents shortly after, swapping center Luke Fortner for defensive tackle Khalen Saunders.
Anthony Campanile believes Khalen Saunders was a big addition for the Jaguars' defense
Khalen Saunders will be competing with Arik Armstead for the Jacksonville Jaguars' second starting defensive tackle spot alongside 2020 third-round pick DaVon Hamilton. Either way, though, the team just added some notable depth along their D-line.
However, Saunders offers the Jags more than just another big body. When asked what his newest addition will bring to this Jacksonville roster, Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile had this to say:
"I mean, toughness. He is a really, really twitchy guy in my opinion. Watching him and all that, just watching him go through the drills and everything, he brings a level of physicality. I think he's got tremendous block release, to be honest with you. When you watch him, he does a really great job of not staying blocked, hard to move inside in the interior. So, it's always great to have a twitchy guy like that inside where you feel like you can still get some rush, even in early down action once he reacts to drop back or play action pass. So, he's got a great personality too. I know you guys probably got the chance to meet him a little bit. He's a great dude.”
The respect between Saunders and his new DC is mutual. Campanile also noted that the seventh-year pro will provide some unique, invaluable experience to this young Jaguars' defense:
"I think anytime you have a guy with experience, that's definitely valuable. He's been in big games and, he's produced, obviously, at a high level, all over at two different places and shows up all over the tape and he's got pretty good hands. He had a heck of a pick there last year. He was running with the ball. That was pretty impressive too. So, yeah, definitely value to that."
Having won two Super Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019 and 2022, Saunders knows what it takes for an NFL team to reach the pinnacle. He'll be a key part of any improvement that Jacksonville makes on the defensive side of the ball.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and weigh in on the preseason.
Please let us know your thoughts on the Jaguars and the preseason when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE