Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Aims to Take the Next Step
The Jacksonville Jaguars have many new facets to their team this offseason. They hope those new facets will help lead to a more productive season. The Jaguars organization appears okay with
Following minicamp, Lawrence noted the progress he and the team made under the new coaching staff. While overall it was a productive camp, Lawrence believes the Jaguars were able to work out some of the natural kinks that come with implementing a new coaching staff's system.
"I thought it was really good. Some good days. Some days were a little sloppier, and that's just part of it, especially with a new system. A lot of new guys, everyone's playing together kind of for the first time for a lot of us, so overall I thought it was really good," Lawrence said.
"I thought we learned a lot, took some really big steps of improvement throughout OTAs, and I'm proud of the guys, how they worked. Everyone worked their tail off all offseason, really pushed ourselves. There's a lot of times where this is a period where some people can kind of take it easy and I felt like every day we really came out here, busted our ass and really were intentional about what we were doing.”
Lawrence credited Jaguars Quarterbacks Coach Spencer Whipple with helping with his development this offseason, as well as Jaguars Head Coach Liam Coen and Jaguars Offensive Coordinator Grant Udinski. Lawrence's development was one of the top issues for Coen when asking and
“He's been awesome. Just has a lot of great insight. He is really smart. We have a great relationship. It's been fun working with him, and I love his personality. Very even-keeled, calm demeanor,that's always something I appreciate in a QB coach, so that's important to me. He's been great to work with. I think the alignment between him and Liam [Head Coach Liam Coen] and Grant [Offensive Coordinator Grant Udinski] and everybody and myself is right on point," Lawrence said.
The Jaguars have made progress this summer, but still have a way to go to reach the goals they have set for themselves this upcoming season. Lawrence and his teammates must continue working hard.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and tell us how you feel about the offense.
Please let us know your thoughts on the offense today when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.