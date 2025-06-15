How Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Has Seen Travis Hunter Grow
Jacksonville Jaguars rookie wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter is not your everyday rookie, and he certainlly has not had the most usual first offseason.
Hunter has already played on both sides of the ball for the Jaguars, displaying his gifts at both wide receiver and cornerback. And through his first few months inside the building, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has already seen him take steps forward.
“He's grown a lot. There's a lot, obviously, being thrown on him. Being a high pick, playing both ways. I can understand being drafted high and the expectations, but I didn't play both ways. That's another world. I think he's done a great job," Lawrence said at the end of minicamp this week.
"Obviously, this is going to be a big opportunity for him during this break. You want to get your mind right and be ready to go and be rejuvenated for camp, but you also have to really be prepared and be ready."
Hunter isn't like most rookies, of course, Lawrence and the rest of the Jaguars' locker room knows how much Hunter has on his plate as a rookie. And that is why what he has done even to this point has been impressive, and why the next few weeks are all the more important.
"He's got some time to kind of get in his playbook and learn the system because rookies have a tough job coming in when we're already halfway through the installs. They come in and half the playbook is in, and they're just jumping in on a random, so they don't get to start off like all of us do kind of with the softballs and work their way in," Lawrence said.
"They jump in right in the middle of it, so I'm excited to spend some time with him this summer. We plan on getting together quite a bit and throwing, getting some timing down, but also just talking through the system. I have no concerns about him. I'm really excited just to see him continue to get better. He is a special player on both sides of the ball.”
Hunter is set to play a big role for the Jaguars this season, and he is already setting the table for it.
