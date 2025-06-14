Jaguars' Impressions of Travis Hunter After Minicamp
When you draft a player like Travis Hunter, you are going to be the talk of the National Football League.
Since the Jacksonville Jaguars drafted Hunter with the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, all eyes have been on the two-way star. Hunter is looking to play at an elite level on both sides of the ball, like he did in college in the NFL. The Jaguars are helping him with that heading into the new season.
The Jaguars got a star in the making, and he has been as advertised so far. The Jaguars expect a lot out of Hunter, and he knows that as well, and he is not shying away from it. Hunter was one of the best players in college football, if not the best. He was the best overall player and athlete in his class, and the Jaguars could not pass up on him in the 2025 draft.
The Jaguars finished up their minicamp earlier this week, and Hunter left his first impression on his coaches and teammates.
"It's been a lot of fun," offensive coordinator Grant Udinski said. "I'm sure you guys see it him out here. The dancing at practice, the fun, the love of the game. That's one of the cool things about not just him but all the guys we brought in, they're guys that love football.
"It makes our job a lot of fun to get out here on the grass with those guys. Whether it's on the grass or in the meeting room, it's that same energy and passion for the game or passion for being around their teammates that they bring every day."
"The fact that there hasn't been a regular two-way NFL player in more than 60 years (Philadelphia's Chuck Bednarik from 1949 to 1962) illustrates the difficulty of what Hunter and the Jaguars are trying to accomplish. And Hunter knows there are going to be plenty of mistakes along the way -- he's going to run the wrong route, drop a pass, get caught out of position in coverage, or miss a tackle," said Michael DiRocco of ESPN.
"I bring the juice every day," Hunter said. "[I've] always got a smile on my face, making everyone laugh when I get the chance. Been fun, having fun and just being kids out here, loving it and living our dream."
