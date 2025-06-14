How Trevor Lawrence Established Timing With Receivers at Jaguars Minicamp
Just in the manner that a timing belt is a crucial component of a vehicle's internal combustion that connects the crankshaft and camshaft to ensure precise synchronization of their movements and ensures that your vehicle runs smoothly, a quarterback's timing with his receivers is absolutely paramount to make sure that their offense runs at optimum level as well.
For Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence and his pass-catching stable featuring a handful of new wide receivers and tight ends, the time is now for both parties to establish a relationship based on trust and perfect timing.
In 2025, Lawrence's co-stars do include incumbents Brian Thomas Jr., Parker Washington and Benton Strange, however Colorado Buffalo Travis Hunter, Dyami Brown of the Washington Commanders and former Viking Joihnny Mundt are all new to Duval.
Anytime a new component is added to an offense in the game of football, the quicker that a relationship built on a quarterback's trust to anticipate that their target will be in the right place to field the pass, the better. That chemistry has begun in Jacksonville.
“It's been good. There are things where it's not always perfect and especially at practice when you're first learning guys' timing and how they run routes, and trying to get your anticipation down", Lawrence conveyed during a media session at practice on Wednesday.
"Like, I love to throw with anticipation, so I'm not going to come out here and practice waiting on guys to come out of breaks. Like, that's not realistic in the games. You’re throwing it early, you're throwing it before the guys’ breaks."
By getting the time in minicamp to establish an opportunity to gel, the Jaguars offense will find themselves in a much better place come training camp in July. That way they can focus on taking the new offensive scheme to the next level, instead of attempting to find their footing then. Not establishing it now can delay success, and a lack of QB/WR synchronization will be counterproductive and obvious during regular season games.
"I think sometimes you leave the field some days, and you're like, I wasn't the cleanest. Because maybe you missed some, or maybe the timing was off, or a guy took an extra step, but that stuff, once that happens, you learn from it. If you just wait on guys to come out of breaks every time, every ball's going to look good. Then, in a game when you have to throw with anticipation, you're going to miss a lot of them," furthered the Jaguars signal caller. "I think this is the time to really nail down that timing and work on it, instead of waiting. I think overall, I improved drastically over the offseason."
If Lawrence, Thomas Jr., Hunter, Brown, Strange and the others can continue to improve drastically on their timing, Head Coach Liam Coen and his Jaguars could see their time as being now in 2025.