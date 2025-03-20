Jaguars Named One of Most Improved Teams After Free Agency
Few teams were as active as the Jacksonville Jaguars during the early stages of free agency, with the Jaguars agreeing to terms with a staggering number of nine players on the first day of the legal tampering period.
The Jaguars came into the offseason wanting to retool the depth of the roster and subsequently raise the floor of a team that already has a high ceiling. They did just that in free agency, and they have now earned some positive marks for it.
In a ranking from Sports Illustrated on the most improved teams in free agency, the Jaguars came in at No. 5 and are the only AFC South team represented.
"Jacksonville had a sneaky good first wave of free agency with underrated players who could end up being some of the best bargain signings of 2025. The Jaguars were wise to bet on Brown, who made up for four inconsistent seasons in Washington with a prolific playoff run," SI's Gilberto Manzano said.
"Brown, a ’21 third-round pick, turned a corner in the postseason, often winning at the line of scrimmage to be a few steps ahead of his defenders. Brown and stud wideout Brian Thomas Jr. could be a dangerous downfield duo for quarterback Trevor Lawrence."
Three of the Jaguars' free agency signings came along the offensive line, with the Jaguars receiving praise for investing in a unit that has struggled in recent years.
"The Jaguars also improved Lawrence’s offensive line, aiding the versatile Mekari, who started games at guard and tackle for the Baltimore Ravens the past few seasons. Hainsey proved to be a reliable center for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during his first season as a starter," Manzano said.
"But the Jaguars should continue prioritizing the offensive line in the draft in case Mekari is better suited as an offensive tackle and guard Ezra Cleveland is unable to recover from a rocky 2024 season."
The Jaguars were also praised for the signing of cornerback Jourdan Lewis, who is set to be a key piece of the Jaguars' new regime.
"On the defensive side, the Jaguars gained a versatile playmaker in Lewis, who often stepped up the past two seasons when injuries struck the Dallas Cowboys’ secondary," Manzano said.
"This could be a much-improved defense if the Jaguars land a few immediate impact players on the defensive line. Overall, it appears to be a savvy, efficient free-agency class during Year 1 with coach Liam Coen and GM James Gladstone."
