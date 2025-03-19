Can The Jaguars Turn Heads With New Faces This Season?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have done a wonderful job at weaving their way through a rebuild, as they fixed and replaced several pieces that weren't working.
Now under new leadership in general manager James Gladstone and head coach Liam Coen, the Jaguars could turn heads sooner than fans would think.
The Jaguars opened their free agent signing period nicely, adding nine new faces to join the cause in Jacksonville. From addressing multiple areas on defense to boosting the depth on offense, the Jaguars could be one of the underdog teams to watch shoot to the top of the division, should everything go well.
The franchise posted a highlight package of their new signings to get their home faithful excited for another season Jacksonville. The highlight package started off with a quote from their new general manager.
"What we were seeking to do in pro free agency was to raise the floor of this football team," Gladstone said.
The additions of defenders in safety Eric Murray and cornerback Jourdan Lewis already gives more veteran experience to this young Jaguars defense. After placing near the bottom of the National Football League in defense last season, it was crucial that the front office added stars who have already proven they have what it takes, rather than rolling the dice.
Between Murray and Lewis, the duo combined for 146 total tackles last season. Lewis is coming off of a career-high total tackle season with 71, whereas Murray dropped 75 total tackles, one tackle shy of tying his career high. Those additions won't be the entire defense for Jacksonville, but it definitely upgrades it.
Bringing in wide receiver Dyami Brown, tight ends Johnny Mundt and Hunter Long, and quarterback Nick Mullens brings a new regime to an offense that struggled last season. Pairing Brown with Jaguars star Brian Thomas Jr, as well as shifting roles between tight end Brenton Strange and Mundt and Long, could be more impactful than outsiders think.
If the new faces combined with the familiar faces can all band together to collect more than four wins this season, the AFC South could be one of the more competitive divisions in the NFL, given divisional foes in the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans did not blow anyone away with their performances last season.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.