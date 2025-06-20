Jaguars' Receiver Could be Liam Coen's MVP
Aside from MVP, the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year (OPOY) award is the most prestigious honor a skill player could get. Usually, it goes to the top performing receiver or running back of that season.
In 2024, the honor was bestowed upon Philadelphia's premier running back Saquon Barkley in his first season as an Eagle.
Now ahead of the 2025 season, there's a plethora of players that could potentially be in the running. For the Jacksonville Jaguars specifically, it seems like both fans and analysts have their eyes set on one player.
Brian Thomas Jr. was drafted 23rd overall in 2024 by Jacksonville and was the 4th receiver to be taken off the board after talents like Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. and LSU's Malik Nabers. While he wasn't the most "hyped-up" receiver, fans still hoped he would make an immediate impact. That's exactly what he did.
In his rookie season, BTJ went for 1,282 receiving yards (3rd in the league) and 10 touchdowns. He was named as a finalist for Offensive Rookie of the Year, along with earning Pro Bowl honors.
Heading into year 2, BTJ seems like the Jaguars' frontrunner for the OPOY Award.
"The Jacksonville Jaguars struck gold by selecting Brian Thomas Jr. in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft," wrote Jacob Infante of Pro Football Network (PFN). "Now, it’s just a matter of whether he can keep the momentum going.
"As a rookie, Thomas earned Pro Bowl recognition for tallying 87 receptions for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns. If he continues to develop and can stay healthy, the sky’s the limit for his production heading into Year 2."
Very rarely do we see rookies become this good this fast. With the likes of Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, and Puka Nacua entering the league at roughly the same time span, the accomplishments of BTJ may seem mundane to some fans. The important thing to note is that BTJ is here, and he's only going to get better as time goes on.
With the addition of Travis Hunter and Dyami Brown, the Jaguars will be able to spread out opposing secondaries effectively, lifting some of the heavy duty off BTJ. This yea is going to be electric for Duval.
