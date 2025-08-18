3 Things We Have Learned So Far From Jaguars Preseason
The Jacksonville Jaguars have shown plenty through two preseason games, but what else is there to learn before Week 1?
After bouts vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New Orleans Saints, what all have we learned about Liam Coen's squad and coaching staff? We break it all down below.
Liam Coen Is a Special Play-Caller
The clear difference for the Jacksonville Jaguars this preseason has been the change in offensive scheme and play-calling. The past Jaguars' scheme was very static, usually going the meat and potatoes route. No frills or thrills, just ling up and doing the basics and hoping that would be enough to score.
The Jaguars' scheme so far under Coen has not shown off the full playbook, but the use of motions and screens have been much more prevalent. To little surprise, the first-team offense has moved the ball with ease each time they have been on the field and the only issues have been self-inflicted.
The Run Game is Trending Up
The biggest improvement the Jaguars need on the offensive side of the ball is the running game. The Jaguars' running game has weighed the unit down like a shoddy anchor for years, even to the point where Trevor Lawrence called out their running game woes at the end of the 2024 season.
Through two games, though, it appears Coen has largely gotten the running game back on track. We will see what it looks like during the regular season, but the running lanes have been open and the running backs have been much more decisive through two preseason games.
Defensive Depth is Shaky
The Jaguars' starting defense had a really rough Week 1, but they took clear steps forward in Week 2 against the Saints. But the major issue that has shown up has been their lack of depth, especially in the secondary.
Injuries have certainly played a role, but the Jaguars do not look like a team that has a strong two-deep depth chart across the unit. Perhaps the best depth is at defensive end, but the backups at cornerback, defensive tackle and even linebacker have left a lot to be desired through two games.
