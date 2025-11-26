Why Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Isn't Concerned With Nashville Forecast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence spoke with the local media on Wednesday to preview the Tennessee Titans battle in Week 13, as well as the potential inclement weather in Nashville.

Q: On playing on the road for the fourth time in five weeks?

Lawrence : "You start to get used to it. It's just kind of whatever. Whatever hey put in front of us is our schedule, you just go play it. So, you just get used to it and I think it's been good for us to have to handle that as far as just being on the road and playing at home is, at the end of the day it's just football, but playing at home is definitely easier than playing on the road.

So, I think for our team it's been good. And yeah, I don't have much else on that. It'll be nice to, obviously in the back half of our season, be at home a little bit more, but this is a big one obviously in Tennessee, big division rival opponent. And a game we need to play well and need to go get a win.”

Q: On if he does anything different for a game where it will be wet conditions?

Lawrence: Not really. Just try to keep the ball dry as much as we can. George [Head Equipment Manager George Pellicer], if he's hearing this, all of our EQ guys do an awesome job of just rotating the balls in and out and keeping them dry and that's all you can do. I usually have one of those hand warmers, but the inside, instead of being just fuzzy and warm, it's got this like drying material that dries your hands off. So, I use one of those, but besides that, that's about it.”

Q: On if wet conditions have affected him historically?

Lawrence: “I think a little bit of course as a thrower, you'd prefer the ball to be dry, but you get used to it. It's almost like you'd rather the ball be really wet than just right when it gets wet is when it's the slickest, when it's kind of getting soaked and the whole ball's wet, it actually gets a little bit better as long as it's not too heavy. But like I said, as much as they can get different balls in there, it usually doesn't become too much of an issue. Obviously, you get some games that are crazy, but we'll see what happens Sunday.”

