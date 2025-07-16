3 Worst Free Agent Signings in Jaguars History
As we noted in our look at the best free agent signings in franchise history, the Jacksonville Jaguars have not been able to avoid misses while spending big in free agency.
So, who are the worst of those misses? With plenty of examples to choose from, we take a look at a few who lead the list now.
Nick Foles
This one is obvious. Nick Foles tried his best with the Jaguars, but it was clear from the jump the franchise overpaid for him and his random hot streak in the post-season when they signed him in 2019. Sure, there were not a lot of great options at the time, but Foles spent only a year with the team and only started four games.
Simply put, Foles was outplayed all year by a sixth-round rookie. He was unlucky with his injury, but his inability to produce like Minshew did with the same cast led to some pretty intense arguments amongst Jaguars' management at the time.
Hugh Douglas
There likely is not a free agent signing in franchise history who is looked at like Hugh Douglas. Signed in 2003 after spending eight years combined with the New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles, Douglas played in only one season and recorded just 3.5 sacks in 16 starts. After the Jaguars signed Douglas to a five-year, $27 million deal as he turned 33.
Douglas has never been shy about talking about his displeasure as a Jaguar, and the fact the team cut ties with him before he even played a second season shows how they felt about his tenure. This was a deal that neither side benefitted from -- the Jaguars overpaid for a lost cause, and Douglas came out with an embarrasing effort in his second-to-last season.
Most Running Backs
This is cheating some, but it feels like the misses at running back simply can not be ignored. The Jaguars have actually been pretty dang good at drafting running backs in their time as a franchise, but the free agent misses over the last 10-to-15 years especially are pretty shocking when looking back on them.
The Jaguars have missed on Toby Gerhart, Chris Ivory, Carlos Hyde, and then, somehow, Carlos Hyde a second time. The Jaguars have been better off drafting the likes of Maurice Jones-Drew, Travis Etienne, Tank Bigsby, T.J. Yeldon, and Leonard Fournette.
