Who Are the 3 Worst Jaguars QBs Ever?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have had some top-notch quarterbacks in their history, and we highlighted them and their contributions here.
But now we are going to talk about the other side of the coin: the signal-callers who tried and failed to become answers for the Jaguars at the most important position in sports.
So, who are the worst quarterbacks in franchise history? We take a look below.
Blaine Gabbert
Arguably one of the biggest quarterback busts of the entire century, the Jaguars took Blaine Gabbert while head coach Jack Del Rio was putting together a to-go plate in catering, and his tenure as starting quarterback more or less reflected that dysfunction. To make matters worse, the Jaguars took Gabbert one pick before J.J. Watt went off the board.
Of the eight quarterbacks who have started at least 10 games for the Jaguars, Gabbert has the fewest touchdowns, the worst QB rating, worst INT rate, worst AY/A, worst sack rate, and worst just about everything else. He was really that bad.
Nick Foles
Not to pile on Foles here, but the Jaguars took a massive swing and a miss when they made him the prize of their 2019 offseason. Seemingly everyone but the Jaguars knew that Foles simply caught magic in his Super Bowl run and pursuing him would lead to uneven results. The Jaguars hoped the opposite would happen, and it didn't.
It isn't Foles fault that any of this took place, but he looked ineffective in the majority of his four starts and the Jaguars' investment in him turned into an albatross on their books. It is unlikely him playing even more would have helped his place on this list.
The 2020 fill-ins
There were some true candidates for this list out of the 24 players who started a game for the Jaguars at quarterback. Luke McCown and Trent Edwards only combined for three starts, but also for seven interceptions and some of the worst performances in franchise history. Then there was the Cody Kessler ... era?
But we ultimately went with two of the three members of the 2020 quarterback room. The team was always set to struggle in 2020 as it was being sold off for parts in terms of their roster, but Luton and Glennon looked brutal while combining for nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions and compiling an 0-8 record as starters.
