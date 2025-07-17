Who Are the 3 Best Jaguars QBs Ever?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have had some impressive quarterbacks take snaps for them over the years, but who are the best of the best?
Looking at the accolades and performances from each of the starting quarterbacks in franchise history, we break down our top-three below.
Mark Brunell
This is one of the easiest questions to answer amongst all greatest Jaguars debates. To date, no Jaguars quarterback has ever had the run that Mark Brunell had in the golden era of the franchise, either in terms of individual or team success. Brunell and and the Jaguars never got to the Super Bowl, but he owns every key passing record in franchise history.
Brunell is so firmly entrenched in the No. 1 slot that there is hardly even a No. 2. There certainly is not one who can contest Brunell, who is still the gold standard for quarterbacks in Jacksonville. They have drafted four quarterbacks in the first-round since Brunell with hopes of finding the next answer.
David Garrard
After the days of Brunell, the quarterback who has found the most consistency and team success is David Garrard. Garrard has the second-most wins in franchise history after Brunell and offered the Jaguars a stable piece under center during a time of transition.
Garrard never truly hit epic highs as a starting quarterback, but he largely helped keep to offense and team afloat and managed to avoid most of the lowlights of other quarterbacks in franchise history who have started for multiple last-place squads.
Trevor Lawrence
The pick for the third-best quarterback in franchise history came down to the two quarterbacks the Jaguars spent the highest-picks on: Trevor Lawrence and Blake Bortles. As things stand today, Bortles has the edge in passing yards (second all-time in franchise history) and touchdown passes (also second-most in franchise history) while playing in 15 more career games.
Each also has just one playoff appearance under their belt, but that is where Lawrence gets the edge. Bortles had a mostly middling 2017 season as the Jaguars did everything they could to take the ball out of his hands until a road playoff win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, while the Jaguars rode Trevor Lawrence's arm and production to their 2022 run.
