Trevor Lawrence Takes Ownership of Jaguars' Abysmal Showing in London
The Jacksonville Jaguars were hoping to rebound from their loss to the Seattle Seahawks on their annual London trip. Beating the Los Angeles Rams in a neutral site would have gone a long way toward revitalizing this team's perception as legitimate playoff threats this season. Instead, they were trounced across the pond, looking like they belonged a tier or two below a true dark-horse contender.
The Rams dominated on both sides of the ball en route to a 35-7 trouncing of the Jaguars. Matthew Stafford was able to pick apart Jacksonville's defense even without Puka Nacua, using his full set of tight ends, some wide receivers from the bottom of the depth chart, and Davante Adams to repeatedly march down the field.
To their credit, the Jags' D turned things around in the second half, forcing four straight punts from LA, while shutting them out in the third quarter. Unfortunately, the offense couldn't take advantage of any of those stops. The Rams were already up four scores in the fourth by the time the Jaguars got on the board.
Trevor Lawrence takes accountability
Even during their 4-1 start to the 2025 NFL season, the Jacksonville Jaguars didn't exactly blaze out of the gate on offense in those wins. In each of their first drives in their four victories, they only scored once, a field goal against the Carolina Panthers in the opener. Across those games, they only put up 10 total points in the first quarters.
Their tendency to start slow continued in Week 7's matchup with the Los Angeles Rams, except they were never able to pick things up either. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence stated that his missed opportunities early on kept them from ever finding a rhythm:
"Yeah, I'm going to have to watch it and really see exactly what happened in every drive and play, but I just think we have to start the games faster. I can only speak on my perspective. Freshly off the game, there are some plays that I got to make early to get us going, and it's routine stuff. I had Travis [Hunter Jr.] in the first play of the game open and just got to put it on him and move on and keep us in good situations instead of behind the chains. That's one that really pops in my brain."
"I think besides that, I have to watch the tape and really see what happened because it did feel like — even some of those drives, once we did start going, obviously we weren't able to finish the drives. But there are some things that we did out there that we're moving the ball, but just getting no points out of the drives, which is almost worse because then you're using the clock. We have to just find ways to finish the drives, just to be consistent. Make those plays on third and fourth down when they come up. We're going to learn a lot from this tape and get better from it.
