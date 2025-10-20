Jaguars Must Recapture Physicality During the Bye Week
Since their 4-1 start to the 2025 NFL season, the Jacksonville Jaguars have lost two games in a row to drop to 4-3 in the standings. Not only are they currently riding a losing streak, but they've looked drastically different from the team that started the year so hot. Head Coach Liam Coen was able to get them firing out of the gate, but is he able to inspire his guys through adversity?
After taking a punch in the mouth from the Seattle Seahawks at EverBank Stadium in Week 6, the Jaguars went across the pond just to get smacked again by the Los Angeles Rams in their home away from home. They were thoroughly dominated, 35-7. Thankfully, Jacksonville has a bye in Week 8. They'll need every second of that extra time to collect themselves and rediscover their identity.
The list of problems they have to correct is grueling. They have to find a way to run the ball again. They have to correct the putrid protection around Trevor Lawrence. They have to reinstill confidence in kicker Cam Little. They also have issues that were prevalent even during their strong early start that they never fixed, such as penalties and drops in the passing game.
Jaguars lost their physicality
It's impossible to boil down the Jacksonville Jaguars' troubles over the last two games into one single point. However, the lack of physicality is a good place to start. The wide receivers are dropping catchable passes mostly due to fear of getting hit. The offensive line hasn't been getting any push in the ground game and has been repeatedly crumbling around Trevor Lawrence.
On defense, they haven't been able to get any pressure on opposing quarterbacks for three weeks straight now. Xavier Worthy, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Davante Adams all took turns eviscerating Jacksonville's secondary. Clearly, something needs to change. The media asked Head Coach Liam Coen if he felt like his team had lost its physicality:
"I definitely think that some of the "over-" [are] some of those things [that] have hurt us. Like being over-aggressive and being amped up in the last couple of weeks has actually been a negative in some ways in terms of the penalties and some of the mistakes we've made. You wouldn't have guessed that we were here for a week prepared, ready to go play in this atmosphere by looking at it in terms of the way we started the game. I'm very proud of our defense, specifically in the second half of the game. Like played their tails off."
"Obviously had a couple of moments where -- we got the one obviously thrown over our heads again in a short-yardage situation, but they gave us some stops and some opportunities in the second half. We drove it and did some things with it. It's just ultimately didn't execute once we crossed the 50 typically. We weren't able to execute. So, yeah, definitely frustrating."
