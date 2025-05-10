Jaguars' Recommended to Make One More Offseason Move
The Jacksonville Jaguars have made plenty of changes to their roster since hiring head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone, and perhaps no position group has changed as much as the tight end room.
After the release of Evan Engram and departures of Luke Farrell and Josiah Deguara in free agency, only one of the Jaguars' four tight ends from a year ago remain via Brenton Strange. The question is whether that is enough.
In a look at one move that Pro Football Focus thinks each AFC team should make, the Jaguars are recommended to make a move to "trade for a dynamic receiving tight end." More specifically, they think they should make a move for Seattle Seahawks tight end and former Denver Broncos first-rounder Noah Fant.
"Evan Engram‘s surprise release this offseason was a cost-saving measure, as the tight end was scheduled for a $19.48 million cap hit in 2025. The move netted just under $6 million in cap savings but left a hole in the roster," PFF said.
"Jacksonville could turn around and use that cap savings to acquire a cheaper alternative at tight end in Seattle’s Noah Fant. While Fant isn’t a game-breaking threat, he has ranked in the 83rd percentile at beating zone coverage over the past three seasons."
Frankly, this does not seem like the type of move the Jaguars would, or should, make.
It is understandable for many on the outside who do not track the Jaguars day in and day out to think the Engram move opened up a massive hole on the Jaguars' roster; Engram is a Pro Bowl tight end and was one of the most recognizable names on the Jaguars' roster.
With that said, it is clear the Jaguars are all-in on Strange as their starting tight end. The Jaguars don't have much of a need for a move tight end because, frankly, they have better pass-catchers already in Brian Thomas Jr., Dyami Brown and Travis Hunter who are going to demand the football.
Strange will figure into the equation as well. Add in the offseason additions of Hunter Long and Johnny Mundt and the Jaguars seem to be just fine with their tight end room.
