This Jaguars Pair Has Big Potential In 2025
The Jacksonville Jaguars made smart offseason additions to boost their franchise in the right direction after a disappointing 2024-25 campaign. One of the intelligent signings by the new front office was bringing in wide receiver Dyami Brown to aid the wide receiver room.
While Brown has had bursts of success through his time with the Washington Commanders, perhaps a change of scenery will push Brown to new limits. Coming off of his fourth season in the National Football League, the new duo of Brown and Brian Thomas Jr could elevate this offense to a new floor.
Last season, the offense ran through Thomas, regardless if it was Trevor Lawrence or Mac Jones serving as quarterback. New head coach Liam Coen did address how they plan to use Thomas, as he plans to continue to run the offense through the skillset of Thomas.
Bringing in Brown however gives the Jaguars more versatilty in their offensive schemes. Last season, opponents caught on very quickly with how Jacksonville would be running plays, but even with the defenders covering Thomas, he still found ways to shine. Adding Brown gives Thomas more of a chance to succeed in 2025.
Brown had the best season of his career just this past season, recording career highs across the board. Bringing in 30 receptions in 40 targets, going for 308 receiving yards, and fielding 13 first downs, the Jaguars are getting a player that is ready to take a chance on himself to shine.
The Jaguars will also be running plays through veteran wide receiver Gabe Davis as well. Last season, Davis was below the average numbers he had set for himself during the early years of his career. Now as the oldest wide receiver on the starting roster, the Jaguars wide receivers could easily turn heads come the start of the new campaign.
If Thomas can replicate the success he had last season, as well as having Brown execute and improve on what he was able to accomplish in 2024, the Jaguars under Lawrence leading the offense could boost themselves back near the top of the AFC South, hopefully competing for a division crown.
Be sure you find us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley.
You can always let us know your thoughts when you find our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.