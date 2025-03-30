Jaguars' Lawrence Cracks Top 5 Recent QB Draft Rankings
The Jacksonville Jaguars have had a ton of top draft picks in the NFL Draft.
With the NFL Draft looming around the corner, the Jaguars will be on the clock with the fifth overall pick. This time around however, predictions circulate around adding to the defense with the first round pick. That wasn't always the case however.
The Jaguars leaned heavily on adding to their offense, with the biggest splash being their franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence in the 2021 NFL Draft. The former first overall pick in the draft has seen ups and downs throughout his career to this point, as he and Jacksonville gear up for the fifth year as Lawrence as quarterback.
According to a recent quarterback draft ranking from the 2021 to upcoming draft by CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso, Lawrence found himself ranked fifth in that ranking. Ahead of him was Houston Texans' CJ Stroud, Washington Commanders' Jayden Daniels, 49ers' Brock Purdy, and Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love.
"Because he was the golden prospect and went No. 1 overall in 2021, chances are Lawrence will be given more than just ample opportunity to prove himself, even with a totally new coaching staff in Jacksonville," Trapasso wrote.
"But everything dipped for Lawrence in what was supposed to be potentially an MVP-caliber 2023 that followed a breakout Year 2 in 2022. And while the draft can absolutely change a narrative, the receiver group isn't spectacular right now, although Brian Thomas Jr. looks like a future All-Pro."
Given the way that Lawrence has played throughout his career up to this point, the fifth ranking seems fair. The players ahead of him have had less time in the league, but have seen major impacts. After Lawrence's breakout in year two, the former "golden prospect" has seen a tad bit of regression.
Last season however shouldn't be factored into the potential of Lawrence, as many believe he still hasn't reached his top form just yet. With the new leadership and a strong offensive minded head coach in Liam Coen should prevail nicely for Lawrence as he looks to return to his year two form in year five.
