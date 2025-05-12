Jaguars' Parker Washington Looking to Continue Ascent
The Jacksonville Jaguars added to their wide receiving room through the offseason. Whether it was through pro free agency or the 2025 NFL Draft, the Jaguars felt the need to bring in more talent for quarterback Trevor Lawrence to throw the ball to. But one player could be flying under the radar compared to others.
The Jaguars' sixth round draft pick from the 2023 NFL Draft in wide receiver Parker Washington, might be one of the players to keep a close eye on going into the new campaign. Not only has he been versatile in both a receiving role, but he has also come in handy when they needed him in returns.
As a rookie, Washington played in nine games with the franchise. In those nine games, the former sixth-round pick hauled in 132 receiving yards in 16 receptions. He also got his first two touchdowns out of the way that season and brought in five first downs.
This past season, the Jaguars utilized Washington more on the receiving side of the ball rather than in returns. Playing in 17 games, Washington had 32 receptions, doubling his rookie season total, and brought in 390 receiving yards. He also scored three touchdowns and fielded 19 first downs.
While the numbers don't jump off the page, it is encouraging for the front office to see a late round draftee coming into his own as a professional player. Now with Travis Hunter entering the conversation, Washington's role could take a step back, unless head coach Liam Coen sees a role for the youngster in 2025.
Still figuring out where Hunter will primarily play, the Jaguars shouldn't be quick to shoo away Washington from being a vital piece to this young offense. Not only has he shown abilities to do whatever he is asked, he has also showed that he can stay healthy for an entire season.
According to PFF, Washington earned an overall grade of 59.7, which placed him below average as a receiver. Keep in mind, though, that a majority of the Jaguars' offense went through Brian Thomas Jr last season, so that number shouldn't be one that should scare Jaguar fans.
