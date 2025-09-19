One Player Stepping Up Amid Inconsistency for Jaguars Offense
The Jacksonville Jaguars have shown plenty of promise on offense. They were advertised as a team that could take some significant steps forward on the attack after hiring an incredibly lauded play-caller in Liam Coen to be the new head coach. Between his creative schemes and the talent that the Jaguars had on that side of the ball, there were high hopes that Jacksonville could field an explosive unit this season.
So far, the results have been mixed. The running game has caught on quickly, with Travis Etienne Jr. in the midst of a renaissance year, already totaling 245 yards from scrimmage in just two games. Bhayshul Tuten also had a breakout in Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals, tallying 74 total yards and a touchdown reception.
However, the passing game hasn't come along as well as many had hoped in Trevor Lawrence's first two games under Liam Coen. While the quarterback had a decently encouraging showing versus the Bengals, he still threw two picks and saw some of his passes slip out of the hands of his wide receivers.
Parker Washington could be a big-time player for the Jaguars in 2025
The Jacksonville Jaguars are dealing with some disappointing inconsistency from their passing attack. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is progressing in the right direction, but he's yet to find a go-to target that he can trust on big plays.
Brian Thomas Jr. has been extremely discouraging, only garnering five catches for 60 yards so far in two games. Second-overall pick Travis Hunter Jr. hasn't been much better, with nine catches for 55 yards. That's left the Jaguars coaching staff and T-Law desperately searching for a reliable target. That could be Parker Washington, who Offensive Coordinator Grant Udinski believes has a special "shiftiness."
"Yeah, his shiftiness poses a challenge for defenders, whether it's safeties, corners, linebackers matched up against him. The other great thing that he's done is go up and be able to track the ball and get the ball. We talked about it a little bit in training camp, him making plays when the ball's thrown his way, making acrobatic catches going up there, and competing for the ball when it's in the air. But when the ball's in his hand, getting vertical, trying to make plays, run after the catch is just another facet to his game and what makes him one of our guys we want to get the ball to.”
Against Cincy in Week 2, Washington was by far the Jaguars' most dependable wideout, pulling in all five of his targets for 76 yards, including a massive 40-yard gain. It won't be surprising to see him continue to play a large role for this offense, especially with the receivers ahead of him on the depth chart struggling, and Travis Hunter Jr. lining up at cornerback more.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and keep up with Parker Washington's 2025 season.
Please let us know your thoughts on Parker Washington's Week 2 performance when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.