How the Jaguars Fooled Patrick Mahomes on the Game's Biggest Play

Devin Lloyd's 99-yard pick-six swung the Jaguars' win probability by 42 percentage points (28% to 70%).



Lloyd has now added +95.4% in win probability across his league-leading 4 interceptions, more than 2x the next closest defender.#KCvsJAX | #DUUUVALpic.twitter.com/RW7wAT5hzC