How the Jaguars Fooled Patrick Mahomes on the Game's Biggest Play
The Jacksonville Jaguars turned in a stellar performance on Monday Night Football, wiping out a 14-0 deficit to come back and take down the Kansas City Chiefs.
There were plenty of plays that made the difference for the Jaguars during the course of the contest, but perhaps the biggest play was the 99-yard pick-six from Devin Lloyd off Patrick Mahomes in the third-quarter. With the Chiefs
"As far as the pick, it was just a great call. It was a zero look, and I was able to pop out. We know the ball is coming out quick, so it's really about me getting my eyes back and getting in the right vicinity," Lloyd said after the game. "So, the ball was right there, thankfully, and picked up a couple blocks. Those were big. I don't know if I would have made it if I didn't get those. Grateful for everybody who helped me get into the end zone."
As it turns out, Lloyd is not the only one who thinks the play-call from Anthony Campanile was an excellent one.
Mahomes Speaks Out
Speaking after the game, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes revealed exactly how the Jaguars, Lloyd and Campanile fooled him in a pivotal moment.
"Yeah, honestly they got me with the coverage they played. They played zero kind of inside that ten-yard area in previous games and they hadn't shown the poppers with the linebackers popping out when they're protected. I think back to a game against Cincinnati earlier in the year that they had Ja'Marr Chase on a slant route and so I saw the look," Mahomes said after the game.
"I checked to the play with the in-routes, having three ins knowing that they were going to try to pass off the guys and JuJu was going to pop wide open and he did but credit to... they schemed themselves and they kind of looked over what they could do better and they popped right underneath where I was throwing the ball. Great call by them defensively and obviously a great play by 0 getting the pick and then I got to find a way to tackle him or slow him down after he gets the interception."
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to weigh in on Mahomes.
Please let us know your thoughts on Mahomes when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.