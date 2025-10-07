5 Bold Observations on Jaguars' Monday Night Upset of Chiefs
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have just put themselves on the map.
The Jaguars knocked off the Kansas City Chiefs in a big upset on Monday Night Football, with franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence leading a game-winning drive in the final minutes of the 31-28 win. So, what does the win mean for the Jaguars moving forward? We break it down below.
Devin Lloyd Has a Chance at DPOY
Devin Lloyd is not just having a good contract year -- he is having an elite one. Like, up there with 2023 Josh Hines-Allen. And there is plenty of reason to think the major uptick in production has less to do with his contract situation and more to do with the coaching he now gets on defense, along with the new scheme he is playing in.
If Lloyd continues his trend of game-changing plays and turnovers, he will be a legit candidate for Defensive Player of the Year. As long as the Jaguars keep stacking up wins and Lloyd keeps generating plays like his 99-yard pick-six, he will be in the conversation.
Trevor Lawrence Grew Up
Trevor Lawrence has faced the scenario he faced on Monday night quite a few times. Ball in his hands, plenty of time, and a chance to go win the game. It wasn't new for Lawrence, but too many times in the past both him and the Jaguars struggled to come through in the biggest, most important moments. That has changed throughout 2025, but especially in Week 5.
Lawrence's fire and competitiveness to keep plays alive stood out all game, bu especially down the stretch. Coming back from a bad sack and penalty on the final drive to deliver two S-tier throws to Brian Thomas Jr. and Dyami Brown showed that Lawrence matured as a quarterback in a big way in the win.
Travis Hunter is Improving Quickly
The Jaguars' No. 2 pick had the best game of his career, built off the back of his 44-yard highlight catch downfield. Travis Hunter has steadily been improving each week as he continues to get more reps at both receiver and cornerback, and that growth resulted in the Jaguars' top pick turning in his best performance.
It was not just at wide receiver, either. Hunter was also the Jaguars' best defensive back in terms of passer rating when targeted and EPA/Play allowed. He can still get a lot better, too, which is the ultimate selling point to why the Jaguars acquired him.
Travon Walker Was Badly Missed
The Jaguars posted their fewest pressures and lowest pressure rate of the season in Week 5, which tracks considering it felt like Patrick Mahomes was rarely impacted by the rush. Travon Walker did not play due to his wrist injury, and the Jaguars struggled to fill his void both against the run and the pass regardless of what they tried.
With a big game Sunday against a suspect Seattle Seahawks offensive line, the Jaguars would be at quite the disadvantage without Walker. It remains to be seen if he will be available, but it is clear how much of a loss his abscence would be.
Play of the Game
This comes down to two plays: Lawrence hitting Brian Thomas Jr. with a perfect 33-yard throw on the final drive, and Devin Lloyd's 99-yard pick six. They don't win the game without either of those plays, but Lloyd earns the honor this week considering it game against the best quarterback in football.
