Jaguars' Offense Suffers Major Injury Blow
The Jacksonville Jaguars managed to earn a statement win on Monday Night Football against the Kansas City Chiefs, but it didn't come without a cost.
The Jaguars announced on Monday that tight end Brenton Strange, who left the 31-28 win with a hip injury, would be placed on injured reserve. He will miss at least the next four games and can not play again until the Jaguars face the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 16 in Week 11 since the Jaguars have a bye week in Week 8.
Strange's Injury
This is a legit blow for the Jaguars' offense. Strange leads the Jaguars in catches with 20 and is second in receiving yards at 204. His total receiving EPA of +12.9 is nearly double of the second-best Jaguars receiver (Dyami Brown at 6.9). On top of this, Strange is a key part of the Jaguars' rushing attack thanks to his versatility and physicality as a run-blocker.
“Yeah, very pleased with Brenton. I mean, he plays his tail off. I mean, it's like a car accident every time he's out there, whether he is catching it and getting hit and staying on his feet and going and competing to get more, or in the run game when he is blocking and able to spring some of those runs to get some more explosives that way," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said before Week 4.
"I just very much respect the way he plays the game. He kind of embodies so many of the things that we want to be as an offense and as a team, and I think, as he continues to go and gets more comfortable within the role that he's in, I do believe he's just going to continue to go in the right direction and get more and more.”
With Strange on injured reserve, the Jaguars have an open spot on the active roster. They also made changes to the practice squad, signing former wide receiver Tim Jones and releasing Erik Ezukanma.
Jones played his first four seasons in the NFL with Jacksonville after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2021. After spending his rookie year on practice squad, Jones played in every game for the Jaguars from 2022-24, appearing in 51 games and making three starts. He totaled 17 receptions for 154 yards as well as six tackles and a fumble recovery on special teams during his first stint in Jacksonville. Jones also played in two postseason games where he made a tackle on special teams. Jones joined the Vikings this offseason and played two games before being waived.
