Jaguar Report

Jaguars' Liam Coen Reveals Status of Travon Walker

What did Jacksonville Jaguars HC Liam Coen have to say about defensive end Travon Walker on Tuesday?

John Shipley

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) is introduced before an NFL football matchup Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Packers edged the Jaguars 30-27 on a last-second field goal. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) is introduced before an NFL football matchup Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Packers edged the Jaguars 30-27 on a last-second field goal. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Jacksonville Jaguars were without one of their top players in their Monday Night Football win over the Kansas City Chiefs, with star defensive end Travon Walker missing his first game due to injury since his rookie season in 2022.

Walker battled all week to recover from his wrist injury that he sustained in Week 4, but he simply was not able to go. And his absence showed on the field in a big way, with the Jaguars allowing their season-high yards total and recording their fewest pressures and pressure rate of the entire 2025 season.

Jaguars head coach Liam Coen updated Walker's status on Tuesday, noting that Walker still has some progress to make before he returns to the field.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) flexes after a sack on Houston Texans quarterback CJ. Stroud (7) during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Yeah, I mean, he had some swelling still in there. So, it just wasn't the right time. It was only seven days, whatever it was, seven days out of the surgery. So, it wasn't something that any of us felt comfortable being able to go put him out there last night. Not sure what that'll look like this week yet," Coen said.

"He was definitely feeling better towards the last night, like towards yesterday but it just wasn't the right thing to do, putting him in that game so soon. So hopeful, for this week and we'll have to see what that swelling does and based on when the stitches can come out, I think some of that will help us know what his availability will be.”

As Coen would go on to note, the Jaguars struggled to get after Patrick Mahomes for a number of reasons. Not all had to do with Walker, but it was certainly a big factor.

“Yeah, I don't think we were great. I do think we were at times effective. The frustrating thing was we let him get out too many times. I do think that there was some moments like when we were able to pressure him, I think we were able to get a little bit more," Coen said. "But I did think Smoot [DE Dawuane Smoot] was active in the rush. I thought he might have got grabbed a few times when he had maybe some clear lanes to the quarterback or he was going to go make a play. I do think they played their tails off up front. We just didn't really affect him maybe as much as we would've liked to going into the plan."

John Shipley
JOHN SHIPLEY

John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.