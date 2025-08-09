The Version of the Steelers the Jaguars Should Know
When the Pittsburgh Steelers show up to play Liam Coen and his starters in Northern Florida on Saturday, fans are going to need a program or their digital device to know the true identities of the Preseason Week One version of the Men of Steel.
While the Jacksonville Jaguars will be playing their starters for an undetermined period of time at Everbank, the Steelers won't be trotting out most of their big names.
Jalen Ramsey, Aaron Rodgers, DK Metcalf, Jaylen Warren, Jonnu Smith, Pat Freiermuth, Isaac Seumalo, Cam Heyward, T.J. Watt, Nick Herbig, Patrick Queen, Darius Slay, Joey Porter Jr., DeShon Elliott, Chris Boswell, Calvin Austin III, Alex Highsmith, Cory Trice, and Donte Kent will all be in hoodies or track pants on Saturday.
But who of the Steelers suiting up will the football world need to know? Let's crack open a sort of six-pack of Iron City Steelers who will be in the spotlight on Saturday Night.
QBs Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson
The veteran quarterback is back with the team that drafted him and will back up Aaron Rodgers in 2025, but he's expected to get at least a full half on Saturday with Rodgers sitting and Will Howard out with a hand fracture. Thompson, late of the Miami Dolphins, was a guy possibly looking to audition for other teams, but with the Howard injury, a Steel City door could remain open for No. 19.
RB Kaleb Johnson
Pittsburgh's run game ranked a very un-Steeler-like 28th in rushing last season. The 6'1", 221-lb rookie has great speed and one-cut ability. If the Iowa Hawkeye can improve his ability in pass protection, Johnson could be the next great runner on a list that includes Franco Harris, Jerome Bettis, Le'Veon Bell, and Willie Parker.
LT Broderick Jones and RT Trou Fautanu
The Steelers traded up in 2023 to snatch Jones from the Jets. He had a decent rookie season but struggled last season at right tackle. Now back in his natural spot on the left side, Jones is looking to start his legacy and quiet the black-and-gold naysayers. Fautanu, last year's top pick in Pittsburgh, missed all but 4 quarters of last season and is tasked with securing the right tackle spot.
DL Derrick Harmon
The Steelers' top pick in '25 has monstrous talent, size, and a motor. If it translates in the stadium, Harmon could bring more power to an already dangerous eleven.
LB Payton Wilson
Wilson will have the green dot this weekend and is showing the strength, speed, and savvy of a three-down backer, something the second-year man from NC State aspires to be.
Edge Jack Sawyer
Sawyer, a national champ from the Ohio State University, is the highest edge on the depth chart that will be in uniform on Saturday. He's having a nice camp as a run defender, but if he can establish himself as a nuisance to tackles and get to quarterbacks consistently, No. 33 could be the future on the edge in Pittsburgh.
The final scoreboard's reading matters not to the Jaguars' 2025 record, and despite the aforementioned players for the Steelers aren't starters, they are future stars in Pittsburgh, containing and besting this bunch will still show how good the future can be in Duval.
