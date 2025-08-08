Jaguars Face Steelers B Team Saturday
The Jacksonville Jaguars waited a good part of the week to announce their personnel plan for the first-ever game of the Liam Coen Era, but it was not of Duval design. After not being able to connect with legendary Steelers HC Mike Tomlin in hopes of getting in sync with his opponents from Pittsburgh, Coen went ahead and announced that his starters would take the field at EverBank Stadium on Saturday.
In turn, the 19-year veteran of the headset in the Steel City announced a few hours later that a majority of his starters would not be in uniform for Week 1 of preseason play.
Healthy Steelers Scratches
Mike Tomlin reported that Aaron Rodgers, DK Metcalf, Jaylen Warren, Jonnu Smith, Pat Freiermuth and Isaac Seumalo would not suit up on offense. Listed as healthy scratches for the defense and special teams was Cam Heyward, T.J. Watt, Nick Herbig, Patrick Queen, Darius Slay, Joey Porter Jr., DeShon Elliott, and Chris Boswell. Most notably for Jaguars Nation, former All-Pro DB Jalen Ramsey will be in town wearing street clothes.
Steelers that will miss due to an injury designation
If that wasn't enough, Mike Tomlin revealed that Calvin Austin III, Alex Highsmith, Cory Trice, and Donte Kent will miss out due to nursing injuries
Tomlin on not starting his veterans
“They need less runway to take off,” Tomlin said. “Because of their experience and where they are in their careers. Oftentimes, I preserve them in this process while providing more opportunity for those that need more preparation or opportunity to display their talents.”
“I just make judgments based on what I’m looking at,” Tomlin said. “I just feel comfortable with what I’ve seen during this portion of the process that makes me {comfortable with his decisions}.”
When it comes to the Steelers, who will be active on Saturday Night, the playing time will vary based on the situation.
“There is no plan yet in place in terms of the amount of playing time for those guys that are playing,” Tomlin said. “Our mindset is if you are in uniform, you are prepared to play throughout the course of the game.”
When it comes down to it, the Steelers' plan doesn't really matter to the Jaguars. The Jaguars' opponent really doesn't matter at all. Coen, Trevor Lawrence, Josh-Hines Allen and the Jags merely need to be concerned about themselves and not, to use a Tomlinism, worry about the nameless, grey faces on the other side of the stadium.
