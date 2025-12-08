Why Jaguars' Greg Newsome Thinks Liam Coen is Coach of the Year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Greg Newsome did not meet head coach Liam Coen until five weeks into the season. It hasn't taken long for Coen's impact to leave an impression.

Newsome was on one winning team during his time with the Cleveland Browns; otherwise, he had not found much team success until he was traded to the Jaguars in a swap of draft picks and cornerbacks when the Tyson Campbell trade went down in Week 6.

For Newsome, it did not take long for Coen to show him and the rest of the locker room why he is the man for the job, and why it is no surprise he has quickly turned the Jaguars into a winner.

“Yeah, he is a motivator. He does a great job of getting us ready to go all the time," Newsome said.

"He's a player's coach, you can go talk to him about anything and he's always going to be there. A guy that literally on the field every single day checks in on you, makes sure your mental is good, but I think Liam is a great coach."

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) is tackled by acksonville Jaguars cornerback Greg Newsome II (6) during the first quarter of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In fact, Newsome said, the job Coen has done to this point has been so impressive that he believes Coen deserves some hardware for his efforts. While the Coach of the Year race will be tight due to the success of other new hires such as New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel and Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson, Newsome believes Coen deserves to be considered.

"For this to be his first year is unbelievable. I think he should win Coach of the Year. He's been doing a great job of just getting guys to really buy in," Newsome said. "I feel like that’s the biggest thing for a coach, get guys to truly buy in and want to play for you. And I think you can kind of see that with how this team is playing, we want to play for our coaches. And that's the recipe for success.”

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Greg Newsome II (6) enters the field during Salute to Service before the start of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, November 16, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Yeah, I just think it's just how he handles his business, how he conducts himself. He doesn't point the blame. I feel like that’s one thing that can kind of get the locker room to separate when a coach points blame over a bad play or a bad loss or anything like that. He never points the blame. He always points it right back at himself. And you can respect the coach like that. So, I think he does a great job, like I said, of doing that. Holding guys accountable but always knowing everyone can be better and he always starts with himself.”

