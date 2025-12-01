How the Jaguars' Playoff Picture is Clearing Up

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are a few wins away from making the 2025 season one to truly remember.

After a 25-3 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 13 , the Jaguars are now 8-4 and are sitting in first place of the AFC South ahead of their big matchup with the Indianapolis Colts. We discuss all of this and more in today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast.

Watch today's episode below

The Jaguars are currently the No. 3 seed in the AFC and can strengthen their case for the playoffs even further with a big win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 14. The Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers have each had rough years, so it seems unlikely either will compete for a wild card spot.

That means the three wild card spots will likely come down to the Jaguars/Indianapolis Colts/Houston Texans/Buffalo Bills/Los Angeles Chargers/Kansas City Chiefs. At least one of the three AFC South teams will win the division and be the likely No. 3 seed, which means these are really three spots up to grab amongst two teams.

“I think that as we've gotten closer as a team and with the staff, everybody being fairly new, that there's a lot of trying to prove it in a lot of ways. There's a lot of people that are first timers in some of their roles and responsibilities," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said on Monday.

"And then there's a lot of guys that have been here, maybe on the team in prior years that are attempting to change the narrative and to create our own and show that, hey, man, we do have talent and it's more about—there's a lot of talented teams in this league—but how you respond through adversity, how you continue to show up to work every day and get off the mat, get off the mat after tough losses and come back ready to play. I think it's pretty cool to see. It's trying to go 1-0 every week and see what happens."

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Antonio Johnson (26) celebrates the victory over the Tennessee Titans after the game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Thanks to their three-game winning streak, which came after a strong 4-1 start to the season, the Jaguars certainly control their own destiny. They do not need other teams to falter like the AFC North or Chiefs do. They simply have to play their game.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) and Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) talk after the game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"But I think our process throughout the weeks, our leadership in the building with these guys, the coaches and players to doing it together, I think has probably been have something to do with that, is the collaboration between players and coaches being on the same page about where we're trying to go and what our goals are," Coen said.

"I think has maybe led to some of the connection and belief that we've had throughout some tough times.”

The Tennessee Titans and the Jacksonville Jaguars scuffle during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.