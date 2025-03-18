BREAKING: Vikings Sign Former Jaguars WR
Another former Jacksonville Jaguars player has found a new team.
The Minnesota Vikings announced the signing of former Jaguars wide receiver Tim Jones on Tuesday, marking the fifth pass-catcher to leave the Jaguars' roster after 2024.
He follows tight end Evan Engram and wide receivers Christian Kirk, Devin Duvernay and Josh Reynolds.
Jones joined the Jaguars as an undrafted wide receiver in 2021 and spent the season on the Jaguars practice squad.
Since 2022, Jones has appeared in all 51 regular-season games and two playoff games for the Jaguars. He caught 17 passes for 154 yards over the last three seasons, while also frequently serving as one of the team's top special teams players.
Jaguars special teams coordinator Heath Farwell alluded earlier this offseason to the chances of the Jaguars having turnover in the special teams unit, and Jones is the biggest departure so far.
"My guys were great last year, and if everything stayed the same, fantastic. But the reality of special teams, it obviously comes all the way down and a lot of times it ends up being the back half of the roster," Farwell said earlier this offseason. "
So, that’s something that with Liam, the general manager, we’re going to have to all come together and figure out what is the best formula to win. So, the reality is, we may lose a guy or two. Hey, guess what? Next guy up, maybe it’s a draft pick, maybe it’s a practice squad guy.
"That’s part of my job and Luke Thompson’s job; of how can we get the most out of the roster and elevating these guys’ play. Every year, the cliché is ‘the roster changes every year,’ especially on special teams," Farwell continued.
"We’re going to have to bring up some young guys, we’re going to lose a player or two because of free agency or whatever that looks like. We’re going to have to develop more players and we’re going to do that. Whether it's a rookie or a practice squad guy, young player, let's get the most out of them.”
The Jaguars have so far signed one wide receiver in free agency in Dyami Brown. With four from last year's roster now gone, it is clear this is a position they will add to.
