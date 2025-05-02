Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast: Trevor Lawrence Benefits From Draft
In today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast, we explain how Trevor Lawrence was a winner of the Jaguars' draft process.
Q: On how he feels about the roster after free agency?
Coen: “I think at the end of the day what we looked to do was try to continue to raise the floor of the organization. How do we continue to get better? Consistency, good, sound football players that love to play the game. Really, that’s all we were trying to do, and I think that ultimately, they’ll come in and mesh really well with some of the players that we already have in our locker room. Guys want to get better. We’ve felt that. We’ve felt that throughout this offseason. Guys are eager to get in the building as we are as coaches. It’s happening fast. Really excited about the collaboration we’ve had with some of the Draft, some of the free agency and our current roster. Things are going well so far.”
Q: On what he likes about the free agents the team added?
Coen: “I think if you look with the four OL, those guys at the end of the day with [OL Patrick] Mekari, [OL] Chuma Edoga, [OL] Robert Hainsey and obviously [OL Fred] Johnson, these guys love to play the game. They love what it’s about to be an O-lineman. That’s kind of who they are at the core. Hainsey’s been in the system, so now you have two O-linemen that have been in your system or some version of it with [OL] Luke Fortner and now Hainsey. That’ll help spread out to a lot of our players. They’ll be able to understand system a little bit quicker, and coaches it’s going to help in so many different ways. You look at obviously the OL, and then obviously on the offensive side as well you add a receiver with [WR] Dyami Brown getting some speed. Somebody else that can go down the field so BT [WR Brian Thomas Jr.] is not always having to be that guy on the top shelf. On the defensive side, you really look at [CB] Jourdan Lewis to be able to bring another veteran defensive back in there to help settle things down in the back end, increasing competition with [S] Eric Murray. I think we’ve done a nice job with being able to get those players that’ll help settle things in and be able to create that balanced football flow that we’re looking for.”
Q: On the importance of those players being aligned with what the team is trying to do?
Coen: “It’s on the coaching staff, too. That’s the beautiful part. We’ve been able to get onboarded so much quicker just because, man, look at the offensive staff. They have almost all been in a version of this system. As much as being a head coach for the first time has been amazing, I haven’t been able to do as much football as I’m used to. So to hear the conversations that are happening in the building, to be able to go in there and hear the dialogue and the presentations, it's pretty cool because I'm familiar with that flow and so many guys just getting protections onboarded. All three of the quarterback, OL, running back coaches have all been in this protection system—think about how much quicker that is to be able to onboard.”
Q: On time spent with General Manager James Gladstone?
Coen: “A lot of time. We've spent almost every waking minute together throughout the last few weeks, honestly. It's really just been us together with the help of some others as well that have been part of this process, but it's so easy to talk to him. I mean, he breaks things down to such an elite level of simplicity for me because he's a lot smarter than I am, and so he's able to break down the Draft, understand it as well as anybody I've heard have these conversations. We've got guys in buckets to where we're trying to look for them, and he's been able to map things out for me to be able to understand at a high level.”
