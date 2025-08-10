LOOK: Jaguars' Travis Hunter Makes First NFL Catch
The Jacksonville Jaguars took the field for the first time in the preseason on Saturday against Pittsburgh. It was the debut of many of the new Jaguars players and coaches. None bigger than wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter. All eyes were on Hunter as he has been the talk all around the league since he was drafted with the second overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2025 NFL Draft.
It did not take long for Hunter to get into the action and get his first NFL catch. Hunter caught a ball from starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence on a third down. You could hear all the noise from the crowd as Hunter got his first reception. You heard the cheers from both fan bases in the crowd. It was great to see Hunter get into the action right away on the first possession with the Jaguars' offense with the first string offense on the field.
“I mean, you guys saw it. Pretty cool in space, isn't he? I thought it was great. We got him the work that we wanted to get with him on offense early on, and then able to get him on defense and get him enough reps," Coen said last week.
"That was what we were hoping to do tonight in terms of just getting him on both sides of the ball, quality work. I know he doesn't get much because of the one d line was getting a good rush, so it was a little hard to see, but I thought when he had the ball in his hands and he operated, he operated at a high level.”
Hunter finished his first appearance on the offense side with two catches for nine yard.
He also got into the action on defense for one series. He did not have a ball thrown his way, but he got his first feel of playing both ways in an NFL game.
Hunter is expected to be a big part of the offense this season. He is also expected to be a key piece on the defense side as well. That will continue to be the biggest question for the team and Hunter. On how they will handle his workload on both sides of the ball.
