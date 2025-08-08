Must-Watch Player for Jaguars in Preseason
The Jacksonville Jaguars have been hard at work in training camp. Now they are set to hit the field for their first preseason game. This will be a good time to see how the Jaguars look in a game setting. It will be the first of many for a lot of new players and coaches the Jaguars got this offseason. Head coach Liam Coen will get his first experience of going out on the sidelines as a head coach.
The Jaguars also have a lot of new, talented rookies on their roster, and they will get their first snaps in the National Football League as well. It is a good feeling overall, but a new one for many. It is going to be a chance as well to see what players are battling for roster spots and what important roles players can potentially be playing for this season. It is going to be interesting to see who plays and how long.
But all eyes will be on one Jaguars player. That is cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter. Hunter is expected to play both ways in the preseason. And going into the season, he is expected to do the same for his team. This will be a filling-out process for both Hunter and the Jaguars to see how he handles both sides. It is going to be good to see him play both sides. Hunter has played both sides in college, and his plan has always been to continue that in the NFL.
Travis Hunter
Pro Football Network has Hunter as the must watch player for the Jaguars this preseason.
The most intriguing player on this list is Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter. The two-way hybrid playmaker won the Fred Biletnikoff Award and the Chuck Bednarik Award in 2024, culminating in a Heisman Trophy win.
Therefore, it should be no surprise that a team was willing to trade significant draft capital to land Hunter, who will play two positions in the NFL. The Jaguars sent their first, second, and fourth-round picks, as well as their 2026 first-round pick, to Cleveland for Hunter, plus a fourth-round and sixth-round pick.
Hunter has been slowly integrated into the Jaguars' defense, while working primarily as a receiver, and the entire NFL will be curious to see how he fares playing both sides.
To get our updates for the Jaguars, follow us on X at @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley today!
Talk to us about the Jaguars by following our Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.