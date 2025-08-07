Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Reveals Preference For Travis Hunter
Ever since the Jacksonville Jaguars drafted rookie wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter with the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, all eyes have been on him.
Hunter enters the NFL as a very special talent. Hunter is looking to play on both sides of the ball, just as he did in his college career. Hunter plays both cornerback and receiver at a high level. The Jaguars are going to have to decide how much they want him to play on both sides.
That has been the question since he arrived in Jacksonville, and now, as the Jaguars are in training camp. The Jaguars had needs at the cornerback position and the receiver position. Hunter can do both, but many people think that it will be too much for the rookie, and it might hurt him in the National Football League. Hunter has been playing both positions in training camp.
Hunter has come out and said how much he is looking to play both ways in the NFL. That has been his plan since getting drafted. The Jaguars knew that Hunter wanted to play both ways when they drafted him, and they are looking at the best way they can go about it. The Jaguars are going to have their first preseason game this weekend, and we are going to see Hunter on the field for the first and it is going to be interesting to see what way he is playing or if he plays both ways.
On player that wants to see Hunter on his side of the ball is Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
“Obviously, he’s playing a little bit of both ways, and he's so talented, man, it’s hard to keep him off the field. Selfishly, yeah, I definitely want him on offense more,” Lawrence said on NFL Network. “It’s almost like, do you wanna come catch touchdowns or do you wanna maybe break up a pass or two a game, that’s a decision you gotta make.”
“He’ll make plays no matter where he’s at, honestly. Of course, as a quarterback, I hope he plays more offense, but, you know, wherever he needs to play to make our team better, cause he will make us better, is what’s going to happen,” Lawrence said.
