Jaguars Projected to Add to Supporting Cast Surrounding Trevor Lawrence
The Jacksonville Jaguars have one of the top picks in the upcoming NFL Draft and several roster holes they must address this offseason. Jacksonville has one of the worst rosters in the league, and it needs an infusion of talent as soon as possible to be more productive next season.
Jacksonville has so many roster issues that it could use the NFL Draft in several ways and still select a player who can make an impact next season. The Jaguars were terrible on both sides of the ball last season, but were arguably worse on defense than offense.
Because of this, many figured the Jaguars would start the offseason by taking a long, hard look at the defense. However, they just hired Liam Coen, a former offensive coordinator. They brought him in to help quarterback Trevor Lawrence improve over the next few seasons.
There are few ways to help a quarterback improve more quickly than to give him talented skill position players. After moving on from multiple veterans this offseason, the Jaguars' skill positions are thin and could use a few additions via the draft and free agency.
Owain Jones of the Pro Football Network recently released his updated mock draft with first-round predictions for every team in the league. While most mock drafts predict the Jaguars will use their first-round pick to address their woeful defense, Jones does not believe that will happen.
“After moving on from Evan Engram, in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft, the Jaguars draft an elite tight end who offers dynamic playmaking ability. Tyler Warren is an incredible athlete whose long catch radius allows him to snag everything, while his crafty route running, physicality, athleticism, and mauling mentality would make him a pillar of the offense in Jacksonville, Fla," Jones said.
The Jaguars must continue to take the same even-keeled approach to their offseason so far. However, at some point, they must take a big swing if they hope to be no longer considered one of the worst teams in the league.
The chances of a first-time head coach making up for the deficiencies on the Jaguars roster are slim to none. James Gladstone must give Liam Coen something to work with.
