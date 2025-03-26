NFL Draft: Mock Has Jaguars Landing Elite DL
The Jacksonville Jaguars' new front office has begun making sweeping changes this offseason by not resigning any of the team's free agents from this past season. Jacksonville's front office has also made several additions in free agency, albeit under-the-radar signings.
The Jaguars arguably have one of the worst rosters in the National Football League, but fired the person mainly responsible for putting it together. After hiring new general manager James Gladstone, the Jaguars hope to improve sooner rather than later.
Still, the Jaguars have already improved in certain areas and look to continue doing so throughout the rest of free agency. However, there is another way the Jaguars can significantly enhance this offseason, and they are one of the best-positioned teams to do so in the entire league.
With the NFL Draft right around the corner, Nate Tice and Charles McDonald of Yahoo Sports recently released their most updated mock draft. They believe the Jaguars will finally address their defense this offseason, after focusing primarily on the offense so far in free agency.
"The Jaguars could go in a variety of directions here, but end up with the explosive Graham. His arm length (32 inches at the combine) might scare off some teams, but new Jaguars general manager James Gladstone comes from the [Los Angeles] Rams, a place that has been more than fine with taking players who may lack ideal measurements or backgrounds but whose play does the talking. Graham, between Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker, would create a dangerous front, while also filling a hole, with an interesting mix of skills," Tice and McDonald said.
Jacksonville must add depth to nearly every position on its roster, as it is a couple of injuries away from being in a very similar situation as the one they were in this past season. The Jaguars have made moves this offseason, but their roster needs significantly more help.
Adding one of the best players available in the draft to their roster could jumpstart an improvement on the Jaguars' lackluster defense. Jacksonville must find a way to have a productive draft haul this offseason to make tangible progress.
