Jaguars Projected to Compensate for Early Offseason Loss
One of the first decisions the Jacksonville Jaguars' new front office had to make was what to do with some of their more well-known players. However, the Jaguars' front office made a resounding statement, becoming the only team in the league not to resign any of their pending free agents.
The Jaguars cleaned house inside the front office, and it appears they do not mind taking a similar approach to the players on their roster. While James Gladstone and Liam Coen seem right for the job, they still have to secure better talent than the Jaguars currently have.
The NFL Draft will allow the Jaguars to immediately improve their roster. However, which player they select to help spark that improvement remains to be seen.
A player the Jaguars moved on from this offseason was tight end Evan Engram. The Jaguars and the veteran tight end parted ways earlier this offseason, leaving a sizeable hole on Jacksonville's roster. Jacksonville has several issues that must be addressed over the next few weeks.
Matt Miller of ESPN recently released his mock draft with picks for every team and every round of the upcoming NFL Draft. Miller believes the Jaguars will use the NFL Draft to compensate for the loss of Engram by selecting tight end Mason Tyler from LSU.
"The Jaguars' release of Evan Engram indicates a rethinking on the type of tight end they desire. Taylor brings the seam-busting ability of Engram, but he showed strength in run blocking and an ability to play in-line at LSU. I considered wide receiver here, but the value and scheme fit of Taylor are too good to pass up," Miller said.
The Jaguars' new-look front office has shown multiple times this offseason that they plan to approach things much differently than the previous front office did. Considering the Jaguars' offense is the strongest unit on the team, they need more.
Jacksonville must address several positions this offseason and into next offseason. Although tight end may not seem like a pressing need, the Jaguars' group of pass catchers has dwindled. A dependable, consistent tight end such as Mason Taylor could go a long way.
