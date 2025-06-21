Analyst Rooting For Jaguars' Travis Hunter's Rare Development
The Jacksonville Jaguars have put themselves in a position to be a team that has a good bounce-back season in 2025. The new regime came in and added pieces that will help them get things in order right away. One big thing that the new regime did not have to do was look for a quarterback because they have a good young quarterback in Trevor Lawrence.
The shocking move the new regime made came in the 2025 NFL Draft, when they moved up to the second overall pick and took Travis Hunter. Hunter is a pick that fits well with the Jaguars. He is exactly what the Jaguars needed.
Now they will do their best with Hunter next season. There are a lot of ways they could handle the way he plays, but they will also need to do the smart thing in putting him in the best position to be successful, no matter where he is. Hunter is a special player with a unique skill set that you do not see often. Now they will have that on their roster next season.
Word is that the Jaguars will let Hunter play both ways next season, but one side may be limited. It will not be like when Hunter was in college. He played as many snaps as he could, whether his team was on the offensive side or the defensive side of the ball. Being in the National Football League will likely change that for Hunter.
"I am rooting for the Jacksonville Jaguars to realize that they have an unicorn, who is young enough to play every damn snap in every possible way he can," said Rich Eisen. "That is it. I am hoping they do it. Everybody's like, I mean, it is just a lot. I mean, one Big 12 is one thing, the NFL is another."
"I mean, being prepared for the NFL game is different than preparing for the Big 12 game, I get it, I understand it ... When you are playing in the Big 12, you are the big man on campus, when you are playing in the NFL, the other 11 guys are playing against, they are all big man on campus."
Travis Hunter should play every damn snap for the Jacksonville Jaguars. I want to see it. Just once. Just give me one game of it."
Don’t forget to check out on X (Twitter) both@JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipleyto stay up to date and never miss breaking Jaguars stories.
Plus, our Facebook page is an excellent way to connect with fans all over the globe by clickinghere.